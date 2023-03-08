Blues Trade Anthony Angello to Nashville for Future Considerations

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that the club has traded forward Anthony Angello to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Angello, 27, skated in 45 games for the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season, scoring 11 points on six goals and five assists while also adding 65 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward is a veteran of 216 career AHL games. He made his NHL debut in 2019-20 with Pittsburgh and has gone on to tally five points (3g, 2a) in 31 career appearances for the Penguins.

