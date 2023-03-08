San Diego Gulls to Host Bowling Night Fundraiser on Sunday, March 12

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club is hosting its annual Bowling Night Fundraiser on Sunday, Mar. 12 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Mira Mesa Lanes.

All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to interact and bowl with the entire Gulls team. All players and coaches will wear custom bowling shirts, with select player-worn shirts and autographed memorabilia auctioned exclusively at the event. Fans can bid on all other bowling shirts, team-signed pins and more at sandiegogulls.com/auction from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 12.

The Gulls are also offering a select number of "Gullden" VIP packages, which guarantee the presence of a player or VIP at the lane, as well as the gift of a signed Gulls puck and complimentary raffle ticket for each guest. To sign up and for more information, please visit sandiegogulls.com/bowling. All proceeds from the night will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

About the San Diego Gulls Foundation

The San Diego Gulls Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. To learn more about the San Diego Gulls Foundation and its community initiatives, please visit sandiegogulls.com/community.

