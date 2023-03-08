Wranglers' High-Flying Offence Downs Eagles

That was a full team effort.

The Wranglers took on the Colorado Eagles for a third consecutive game, picking up a 5-2 decision at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Calgary received offensive contributions from up and down the lineup. Clark Bishop set the tone with his seventh of the season, while Josh Brook scored his first goal as a member of the Wranglers. Kevin Rooney, Connor Zary and Adam Klapka all lit the lamp in the second period to round out the scoring for Calgary.

Oscar Dansk got the start between the pipes for the Wranglers in his first game since February 3, 2023 against Bakersfield, when a collision in the crease forced him to the sidelines. He put forth one of his best efforts of the season in his return, turning aside 34 shots to pick up his sixth win and third 'W' in his last four appearances.

CGY Goal Scorers: Clark Bishop - Josh Brook - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

It was a quick pace to start the first period, with few whistles throughout. Dansk was solid between the pipes, making eight saves in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wranglers took an early lead at the 2:23 mark of the frame, after a textbook outlet pass from Ilya Solovyov found Kevin Rooney at the offensive blueline. He chipped the puck to Bishop, who skated in on a partial break and went upstairs over the arm of Eagles' netminder, Justus Annonen, to take the lead.

Brook would add to the lead with his first goal of the season, as he whipped a shot on net that alluded Annonen to make it 2-0.

Calgary poured on the offence in the second period.

Rooney notched his fourth goal of the season, picking up the loose puck in the slot and ripping a high velocity shot off the post and in to extend the lead.

Then, at the 9:11 mark of the frame, Yan Kuznetsov made a great individual effort, forcing his way down the boards and delivering a pass out front to Zary. He caught the puck with his skate, kicked it to his stick and deposited it into the back of the net.

Klapka would add to the lead as he redirected a Mitch McLain pass off his body and in as he drove the net. He has points in three-straight games against the Eagles. (1g, 2a).

5-0 at the break.

The Eagles would manage a response in the third period.

Nate Clurman scored his second goal of the season to put Colorado on the board, and Alex Beaucage netted his sixth, but that's all the Eagles would get.

5-2 the final score.

The Wranglers and Eagles face off for the fourth game in a row on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop is 7pm.

