Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey

March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.

McIlrath, 30, has ten assists in 44 games this season for Hershey, serving as the club's captain. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his second season with Hershey, posting 10 points (4g, 6a) over 74 games in 2021-22, and also collecting 99 penalty minutes.

With the Capitals, McIlrath collected one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games during his recall.

He's appeared in 72 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Capitals, scoring six points (3g, 3a) and registering 128 penalty minutes.

The Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, March 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home toGIANT Centerwhere they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

