Eagles Acquire Forward Kale Kessy in Trade with Hershey

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has acquired forward Kale Kessy from the Hershey Bears in exchange for future considerations. Kessy has generated two goals and 68 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Bears this season. This will be the 30-year-old's second stint in an Eagles sweater, as the 6-foot-3, 215-pound winger registered 81 penalty minutes in 15 games with Colorado during the 2018-19 campaign.

Kessy has posted 21 goals, 21 assists and 755 penalty minutes in 296 career AHL contests with the Eagles, Bears, Manitoba Moose, Cleveland Monsters, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons. A fourth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Kessy led the AHL with 115 penalty minutes during the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season. A veteran of 122 contests in the ECHL, Kesey also led that league in penalty minutes during the 2018-19 campaign, collecting a career-high 289 minutes with the Idaho Steelheads.

