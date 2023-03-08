IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission.

The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate.

Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

Tickets for the March 15 game are available now for as low as $15!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.