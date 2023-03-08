Valleau Released from PTO
March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that defenseman Nolan Valleau has been released from his Professional Try-Out contract, effective Mar. 7.
Valleau, 30, skated in three games with the IceHogs this season and had previously appeared in 111 IceHogs games throughout the 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 seasons.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.
