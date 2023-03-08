Valleau Released from PTO

March 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs defenseman Nolan Valleau

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs defenseman Nolan Valleau(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that defenseman Nolan Valleau has been released from his Professional Try-Out contract, effective Mar. 7.

Valleau, 30, skated in three games with the IceHogs this season and had previously appeared in 111 IceHogs games throughout the 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 seasons.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.