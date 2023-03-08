Bruins Buzz - March 8

BATTLING ON THE ROAD

The Providence Bruins dropped the first game of the road trip last week to the Bridgeport Islanders 7-1, but battled back to defeat the Hershey Bears 1-0 at the Giant Center in game two. Kyle Keyser recorded his first shutout of the season and the second of his career, while Marc McLaughlin tallied the game-winning goal with just over six minutes remaining in the third period. In the final game of the trip, the team was unable to capitalize on an opportunity to jump into first place in the division, as they fell 3-1 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

KEYSER ON THE SHUTOUT

"We needed to show up and play our game. I was happy with the results. We got a big goal from Marc and the boys help me shut the door. Even in the last minute of the game when you expect an onslaught of shots, the boys did a great job of keeping it to the outside and making me feel comfortable. " - Kyle Keyser

BRUINS IN THE COMMUNITY

On Tuesday, JD Greenway and John Beecher stopped by the North Providence Safety Complex, visiting with the police and fire departments and touring the stations. The players even got to test out a police situation simulator. On Thursday, other members of the team will visit the Rhode Island State Police Complex in North Scituate.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will take the short trip to Springfield on Friday to battle the Thunderbirds at 7:05 P.M., before two games at home on Saturday and Sunday against the Hershey Bears on First Responders Weekend. Those games will begin at 7:05 P.M. and 3:05 P.M. respectively.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Merkulov (18)

Assists: Ahcan (25)

Points: Merkulov (42)

+/-: Beecher (+12)

PIM: Abate (62)

GAA: Keyser (2.24)

Save %: Bussi (.925)

Wins: Bussi (16)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 32-13-8-2

DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 162

GOALS AGAINST: 149

PP: 18.1% (41/226)

PK: 82.7% (37/214)

TOP SCORER: Merkulov (18-24-42)

