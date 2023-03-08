Belleville Sens Dominate Rocket in Thrilling Win

Belleville Senators celebrate victory Laval Rocket

LAVAL, QC - Dylan Ferguson and Luke Richardson combined to make 38 saves as the Belleville Senators dominated the special teams battle en route to a crucial 5-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night at Place Bell.

Following the win, the Senators now sit just a single point behind the Rocket for the final Calder Cup playoff position in the North Division with 15 games remaining.

Belleville opened the scoring just over a minute into the contest when Ridly Greig notched his 13th of the season from the right-side circle. Later in the frame, the Senators extended their advantage as Lassi Thomson scored with a seeing eye-shot on the power play to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the middle stanza, Belleville resumed their impressive work with the man advantage as both Thomson and Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net on the power play to make it 4-0 heading into the intermission. The Senators would also have to make a goaltending change in the period as Richardson relieved Ferguson in net.

In the final frame, William Trudeau got the Rocket on the board with an extra attacker on the ice at the 9:54 mark of the stanza. Shortly after, Belleville once again tallied as Roby Jarventie rounded out the scoring with his tenth of the season to help ensure the win.

The Senators return to action on Friday night when they visit the Utica Comets, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m from Adirondack Bank Center.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 4/9 | Penalty Kill: 7/8

Fast Facts:

Luke Richardson made 24 saves in relief.

Angus Crookshank has 14 points (8G-6A) in his last 14 games.

Ridly Greig and Lassi Thomson both had three-point efforts.

Jake Lucchini collected two assists on the night.

John Quenneville extended his point streak to three straight.

Belleville concluded their season series against Laval with a 9-3-0-0 record.

Sound Bytes: Assistant Coach Ben Sexton: "There were some good individual efforts, but what we were most impressed with was how we stuck together as a team. As a whole, we stuck together, we stuck up for each other and we played the right way."

