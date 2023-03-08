Wolves to Host Women in Sports Day

The Chicago Wolves will present Women in Sports Day when the defending Calder Cup champions face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, March 12, at Allstate Arena.

Events before and throughout the game will showcase prominent women in sports, something that is important to a Wolves organization that prides itself on having women in key positions throughout its ranks, including President of Operations Courtney Mahoney.

"Since I started many years ago with the Wolves, we've had women in really strong leadership roles-that's just how owner Don Levin does his business," Mahoney said. "The more we can show what other women are doing in sports and that women are supporting women is what I love about Women in Sports Day.

"It's really important to be a role model for the women in our office, for the young women I meet and for other women in sports," Mahoney added.

Video messages from prominent women in sports will be played in the arena throughout Sunday's game, linesperson Kirsten Welsh is scheduled to be part of the officiating crew, Wolves Team Doctor Jolie Holschen will be featured as a Hometown Hero and Liz Drury, a three-time All-American lacrosse player and member of the Harvard Athletics Hall of Fame-and Wolves forward Jack Drury's mother-will drop the ceremonial first puck.

