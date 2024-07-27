Workman Falls a Homer Shy of the Cycle as Erie Takes Series

The SeaWolves (55-38) clinched a series victory over Altoona (40-55) with a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Erie jumped on Altoona starter Bubba Chandler early. Carlos Mendoza began Erie's first inning with a walk. Trei Cruz followed with a single. Gage Workman tripled to score both runners, giving Erie a 2-0 lead before Chandler had recorded an out. Chandler then balked, which scored Workman and made it 3-0.

Altoona got a run back in the second when Kervin Pichardo struck an RBI double against Erie starter Carlos Peña, making it 3-1.

In the fifth, Erie extended the lead to 4-1 on Jake Holton's RBI single, which scored Workman after a double.

Peña pitched into the sixth inning for Erie. He matched a season-high with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Peña allowed one run on four hits and four walks and threw a career-high 102 pitches.

Workman drove in another run for Erie on his third hit of the game in the seventh when he singled home Austin Murr. Workman drove in three runs on three hits and fell a home run shy of the cycle.

Peña (6-4) earned the win over Chandler (5-7).

Erie earned the series victory with the win. They can clinch a season-series tie with a win on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Troy Melton pitches against Hunter Barco.

