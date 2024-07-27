Three-Run 3rd, Six-Run 7th Dooms Baysox on Saturday Night

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, could not limit the big inning against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 9-1 loss from Canal Park on Saturday night.

After collecting two hits the night before, Bowie (11-15, 43-51) collected only three hits on Saturday night against Akron left-handed starter Ryan Webb (W, 4-6), who threw 6.2 shutout innings and struck out eight over one walk allowed.

Baysox starting right-hander Cameron Weston (L, 4-6) pitched three scoreless innings to start the night but did not record an out in the fourth. Akron (18-8, 55-40) tallied five consecutive hits to begin the frame, including RBI singles from Aaron Bracho, Milan Tolentino, and Kody Huff, to knock Weston out of the game. The 23-year-old Weston finished the night with three innings pitched over three runs, seven hits, and one walk allowed and four strikeouts in the loss.

Right-hander Houston Roth relieved Weston in the fourth and threw three shutout innings with four strikeouts to keep the deficit at three.

In the seventh, the RubberDucks exploded for six runs on seven hits against right-hander Keagan Gillies. CJ Kayfus singled in a run before Guardians No. 1 prospect Chase DeLauter singled in a pair to give Akron a 6-0 lead. Joe Lampe singled in a run, Tolentino doubled in Lampe, and Huff singled in Tolentino to extend Akron's lead to nine.

The Baysox scored their first run of the game in the eighth on a wild pitch from RubberDucks right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. to bring home Anthony Servideo from third. The run broke a 17-inning scoreless streak for the offense.

Akron registered 15 hits on the night and went 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Baysox conclude their six-game road trip against the RubberDucks tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-10, 4.62 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Aaron Davenport (6-3, 2.80 ERA) for Akron.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Promotions for Tuesday include Military Appreciation Night with a half-price box seat ticket to those who show proof of military service. Wednesday is Summer Camp Day with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Dustin Yates and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. Friday is the 25th Annual Navy Night featuring the United Stats Naval Academy Class of 2028, presented by the Navy Federal Credit Union, along with postgame fireworks. Saturday is Baytober Craft Beer Fest with a special beer stein and craft beer package for those who purchase a special ticket. Sunday is Area 51 Day and a Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans ages 13+ along with Sunday Family Fun Day pregame catch in the outfield, player autographs, and all fans run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong!

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.