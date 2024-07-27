Two-Out Runs Sink Senators

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 Saturday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hartford extended an early 1-0 lead with a three-run 4th inning, then tacked on another to go up 5-0 in the 5th. The Senators plated two runs in the 8th to get on the board, but that was all they could manage.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs and Hartford leading 3-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning, Nic Kent hit an RBI single - Hartford's fourth-straight hit with two outs in the inning - to extend the Hartford lead to 4-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Dérmis Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI... Andrew Pinckney went 1-for-3 with an RBI... Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with a double... Todd Peterson threw two hitless innings in relief... Zach Brzykcy threw a scoreless 8th inning... Four of Hartford's runs and the Senators' two runs were scored with two outs in the inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play the final game of their six-game series at 1:10 Sunday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:55 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2024

