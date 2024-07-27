July 27, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS PITCHING SHUTS DOWN SOMERSET The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots last night, 3-0 at TD Bank Ballpark. McDonough put Portland on the board with an RBI double (13) in the top of the second. In the top of the fifth, McDonough continued the momentum with a solo homer (3) to dead center to put Portland up by two. Blaze Jordan singled in the sixth to drive in Campbell and extend the lead and complete the scoring on either side as Portland took it, 3-0.

EARLY IMPRESSES IN FIRST OUTING LHP Connelly Early earned his first Double-A winning decision after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five last night. Early was dominant from the start retiring the first eight batters he faced before giving up a single to the number nine hitter, Alexander Vargas. After allowing a walk to Jesus Rodriguez in the fourth inning, he then picked him off at first base.

BULLPEN DID THE REST Theo Denlinger earned his third hold of the year with 2.0 scoreless innings last night allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three. Robert Kwiatkowski earned his third save pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

MCDONOUGH HAS STAND OUT DAY AT THE PLATE Tyler McDonough finished a triple shy of the cycle last night going three-for-four with a strikeout. He doubled and drove home a run in the second inning then stole third base. McDonough then homered in the fifth inning and singled in the seventh. After reaching base, he swiped his second base of the night. It was the fourth time that McDonough has recorded three hits in a game.

AGAINST THE DARK SIDE Marcelo Mayer leads with a .360 average against Patriots pitching this season in six total games. Kristian Campbell is hitting .333 in three games so far this series while New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, is hitting .333 in seven games against Somerset so far ikn 2024. Roman Anthony notches a .314 average in eight games against Somerset where he has collected three doubles, one homer, seven RBI, and two stolen bags.

LEADERBOARD LINEUP Marcelo Mayer currently leads the Eastern League in average (.306) while Kyle Teel comes in close behind in second place (.301). Teel ranks fourth in most RBI (52) while ranking fourth in OBP (.390). Mayer leads Double-A in doubles (27) while ranking second in the EL in extra-base hits (35), just behind Ben Cowles with Somerset (37).

DEBUT ON DECK RHP David Sandlin will make his Double-A debut tomorrow night for the Sea Dogs. Sandlin made 10 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where tallied a 5.12 ERA and struck out 50 over a combined 31.2 innings. Sandlin was aqquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 17, 2024 in exchange for RHP John Schreiber.

SUMMARIZING SOMERSET This week will mark the second of three total series against the Patriots this season. Portland last faced Somerset May 14th-19th where they split a six-game series with the Patriots. Portland will welcome Somerset for the final series and lone home series August 20th-26th.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 28, 2003 - Kevin Youkilis, after reaching base for the 62nd consecutive game by hit or walk, is called up to AAA-Pawtucket. Youkilis would reach in his first 9 games with the PawSox to tie former Sea Dog Kevin Millar's minor league record of 71 consecutive games reaching base.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. Dobbins last pitched on July 21 vs the Reading Fightin Phils and allowed five earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five. He has faced the Patriots once. On May 14th at TD Bank Ballpark he tossed 5.0 innings allowing a season-high six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

