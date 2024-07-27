Pina's Seven Shutout Innings Lead Reading to Third Shutout Win of Week

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - Seven-shutout innings from Robinson Pina led the Reading Fightin Phils (11-15; 42-52) to a 7-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-18; 36-56) on Saturday night from Delta Dental Stadium. The win is Reading's third of the week, all of which have been shutouts.

Pina (W, 11-4) was in control all night. He went seven innings, allowing just two base runners, both via a hit. He did not issue a walk and struck out nine. Pina threw 74 pitches, with 54 of them being for strikes. Behind Pina Noah Skirrow tossed a clean seventh, with one strikeouts. Then, Cristian Hernandez struck out a hitter in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to polish off the victory.

The game remained scoreless into the seventh inning, when the Fightin Phils erupted for seven runs off the Fisher Cats. First off New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada (L, 0-3). After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Estrada walked Carson Taylor. Otto Kemp then followed with his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it 2-0.

Leandro Pineda then walked and Kendall Simmons moved him to third with a single. After Simmons stole second base, Marcus Lee Sang hit a two-run single to make it 4-0. Erick Brito was then hit by a pitch, and in the following at bat Justin Crawford doubled to left field to score three runs and make it 7-0, Fightin Phils. Crawford, Kemp and Lee Sang all had two RBI on the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 1:35 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for Reading, opposite RHP CJ Van Eyk for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Tuesday is the 21st Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults receiving a Cream Chipped Beef Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's show is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. Thursday's is sponsored by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's is thanks to PSECU. Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

