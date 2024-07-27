Binghamton Falls to Richmond in Extra Innings on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-11, 49-43) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-3, in 10 innings at The Diamond on Saturday night.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Ismael Munguia began the frame as the automatic runner at second base. Carter Howell hit a dribbler back to the mound, but reached on an error that put Munguia on third base and Howell on second base. Binghamton then intentionally walked Will Wilson to load the bases against Paul Gervase (3-2). Richmond won the game when Jairo Pomares was awarded first base on catcher's interference and Munguia scored from third.

Richmond (11-15, 45-50) got out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Brandon Sproat. Pomares started the inning with a single, Victor Bericoto then singled, and Turner Hill hit an RBI double. Later in the frame, Brandon Martorano hit a two-run single.

Binghamton came back to tie the game. In the third inning, Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run single that cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-2. Jordan drove in Matt Rudick and Jeremiah Jackson after they drew walks.

In the fifth inning, Alex Ramírez drew a leadoff walk. Rudick followed with a double, while Ramírez was running on the pitch, and the right fielder Hill's throw went to second base, which allowed Ramírez to score to tie the game 3-3.

Sproat finished his outing strong, as he retired the final nine batters he faced. Sproat struck out six batters and walked just one over five innings, while allowing three runs on four hits. Cameron Foster pitched a scoreless frame and Trey McLoughlin pitched two scoreless innings, despite issuing a career-high three walks. Gervase pitched a perfect ninth inning to force extra innings.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Sunday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton grounded into a season-high four double plays, which ended four-straight innings from the fifth to eighth innings...McLoughlin has not allowed a run in nine-straight appearances, which spans 10.1 innings...Rudick reached base four times with two doubles and two walks, as he recorded his 17th multi-hit game...Stanley Consuegra went 2-for-4 and recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Jordan drove in two runs, which marked his team-leading 11th multi-RBI game.

