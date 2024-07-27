Messinger Strong as Patriots Shut out by Sea Dogs for Third Straight Loss

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Zach Messinger in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were shut out by the Portland Sea Dogs 3-0 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game five of a six-game series.

The Patriots were kept off the scoreboard for the second consecutive night and seventh time this season.

Somerset's bullpen trio of Danny Watson, Joey Gerber, and Colby White combined for 3 shutout IP with 1 H, 0 BB, and 3 K.

RHP Zach Messinger (6 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his 20th outing (18th start) of the season. The Yankees No. 21 prospect has allowed 2 ER or fewer in 14 of his 20 outings this season. Messinger ranks among Eastern League leaders with 106 K (3rd), 107.2 IP (1st), .218 AVG (3rd), and a 1.15 WHIP (4th). Messinger's 3.76 ERA leads qualified Patriots starters. Messinger registered his third quality start of the season.

RHP Colby White (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out two in a perfect 9th inning of work. White has not allowed a run over his last seven outings dating back to 6/27 @RIC, over which he's struck out 12 in 8.2 IP with 3 H.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-2, 2 BB) reached base three times, extending his hit streak to four games. Over the first eight games of Somerset's nine game homestand, Flores is 10-for-30 (.333) with 2 HR, 6 RBI, and 4 R.

