Palmquist Spins Another Beauty in Yard Goats Win

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats used a three-run fourth inning en route to a 5-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in front of a sellout crowd (7,319) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats starting pitcher Carson Palmquist pitched a career-high 7.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts and left with a 5-0 lead in the eighth inning. At the plate Braxton Fulford and Yanquiel Fernandez each had solo home runs while Adael Amador had a pair of doubles. The Yard Goats have won four of the first five games this homestand.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats opened up the scoring when Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI double into left field off Senators starting pitcher Audry Lara to bring Adael Amador home from second to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

In the fourth inning, Yard Goats catcher Braxton Fulford cranked a solo home run to left field which gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead. Braiden Ward continued his hitting streak before Kyle Datres lined a double into left field to bring home Ward from second making it a 3-0 ballgame. Nic Kent then singled into left field to bring home Datres from second to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Yard Goats added a run in the fifth inning when Yanquiel Fernandez hit a towering home run to the second deck in right-center field to give the Goats a 5-0 lead.

In the eighth inning, Andrew Pinckney singled on a grounder to second off Yard Goats reliever Jaden Hill that brought home JT Arruda to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Dermis Garcia then singled on a line drive to left field to bring home Daylen Lile to make the score 5-2.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon July 28th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Kids Run The Bases Day!! RHP Jarrod Cande will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Rodney Theophile who will start for the Senators. The game will be televised live on NESN, and streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

Palmquist Spins Another Beauty in Yard Goats Win

WP: Carson Palmquist (6-4)

LP: Audry Lara (6-4)

SV: Zach Agnos (2)

Time: 2:06

