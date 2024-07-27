Webb's Gem and Two Big Innings Lead Akron to 9-1 Win

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Ryan Webb struck out eight while Chase DeLauter picked up three hits in his return to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Bowie Baysox 9-1 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks offense got rolling in the third. DeLauter opened the inning with a double before scoring on a hard-hit single by Aaron Bracho to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After a Joe Lampe single, Milan Tolentino singled home Bracho to make it 2-0 Akron. Kody Huff capped the inning singling home Lampe to make it 3-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Webb was in control from the opening pitch for Akron. The left-hander allowed just one runner into scoring position and scattered all four baserunners he allowed. In total, Webb tossed 6.2 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out eight. Lenny Torres Jr. followed with 1.1 innings allowing one run while striking out three. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron broke the game open in the seventh. CJ Kayfus opened the scoring with an RBI single to plate Yordys Valdes. After a Petey Halpin double, DeLauter came through with a two-run single into center to make it 6-0 RubberDucks. Lampe added an RBI single before scoring on Tolentino's double to make it 8-0 Akron. Huff capped the six-run inning with an RBI single to make it 9-0 Akron.

Notebook

DeLauter was 3-for-4 with two doubles in his return to Akron...Nine runs are the most Akron has scored in a Webb start this season...In his last five outings, Webb has allowed just two runs while striking out 37 over 27.2 innings pitched...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 6,322.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Sunday, July 28 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-3, 2.80 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie right-hander Trace Bright (0-10, 4.62 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

