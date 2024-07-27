Altoona Suffers Seventh Loss in Eight Games

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Kervin Pichardo knocked an RBI double for Altoona in the second inning on Saturday night, but the offense went quiet after, as the Curve fell to Erie, 5-1, at UPMC Park.

Bubba Chandler took the loss for the Curve, allowing four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Three runs came for Erie in the bottom of the first inning on a Gage Workman two-run triple and a balk to score him. Chandler then worked three scoreless innings before allowing an RBI-single to Jake Holton in the fifth.

J.C. Flowers tossed 2.1 innings of relief for Altoona, allowing one run on a Workman single in the seventh. Grant Ford threw a scoreless inning of relief following Flowers.

The Curve offense was limited to just five hits in the loss, with Pichardo's early double making up all of their scoring. They were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. It is the seventh loss for Altoona in its last eight games since returning from the all-star break.

Altoona concludes a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. LHP Hunter Barco is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Troy Melton on the bump for the SeaWolves. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

