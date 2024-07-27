Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (9-16) vs Hartford Yard Goats (14-10)

Game 95 - Saturday, July 27, 6:10 p.m. - Dunkin' Park

RH Andry Lara vs LH Carson Palmquist

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series tonight at Dunkin' Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Senators fell to Hartford 4-3 in walk-off fashion Friday night. Braiden Ward hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 9th to give Hartford the win after the Senators had rallied back from a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the 7th inning and a run in the top of the 9th.

LEAN ON LARA: Tonight's starting pitcher Andry Lara has posted one quality start after another. Eight of Lara's 11 starts in AA this season have been quality starts, including his last outing in which he threw seven shutout innings and struck out five against New Hampshire for his longest outing of the season and his third shutout performance with the Sens.

WITT'S WAY : Friday night Paul Witt singlehandedly powered the Senators' offense by driving in all three runs on a home run and an RBI groundout. His home run was his fifth of the season - a two-run shot in the 7th inning. He has driven in eight runs on nine hits in the month of July.

ROLLIN' DE LA ROSA : Jeremy De La Rosa has hit in each of his first four games in AA, going 6-for-17 with a double and a triple. He's one game shy of matching his season-high hit streak as he hit in five straight games on two different occasions for High-A Wilmington this season.

ALUMNI WATCH: Jacob Young came through with a bases-loaded triple in the 10th inning to propel the Nats to a 10-8 win over the Cardinals Friday night.

ABOUT THE GOATS: The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies won the Northeast Division in the first half of the season by taking four of six from the Sens. Hartford has nine of the Rockies' Top 30 prospects including: #2 INF Adael Amador; #4 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #5 OF Zac Veen; #6 1B Sterlin Thompson; #12 SS Ryan Ritter; #14 LHP Carson Palmquist; #16 3B Warming Bernabel; #26 RHP Jaden Hill and #28 RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 25 active players. They've had 48 players (24 pitchers & 24 positions players) appear in a game this season.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Sens active roster includes the following MLB,com Nat Top 30 prospects: #8 OF Daylen Lile ; #17 OF Andrew Pinckney ; #18 RHP Zach Brzykcy ; #19 INF Kevin Made ; #23 OF Jeremy De La Rosa ; #27 RHP Andry Lara & #29 RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators for the 2nd consecutive season. Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach, Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

