Sea Dogs Spin Second Straight Shutout

July 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey- The Portland Sea Dogs (14-10, 50-43) spin second-straight shutout to defeat the Somerset Patriots (16-10, 48-47) 3-0 win on Saturday night. The win marked the fifth shutout of the season for Portland.

Hunter Dobbins dealt 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings, fanning six while allowing just one walk. Alex Hoppe tossed 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts. Felix Cepeda spun 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings while striking out two to earn his Eastern League-leading 13th save.

A pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless until the fourth. Portland struck after a sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Teel put Portland on top, 1-0. Tyler McDonough singled to score Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan to put the Sea Dogs up by three and finalize the scoring.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (7-3, 3.66 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings while walking one and striking out six. Alex Hoppe (1) earned the hold with 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three. Felix Cepeda (13) earned the save after pitching 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings while walking two and striking out two. RHP Zach Messinger (2-8, 3.76 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs (1 ER) on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, July 28th, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game six is slated for 5:05pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP David Sandlin (-,-) while the Patriots will start LHP Ben Shields (1-0, 1.06 ERA).

