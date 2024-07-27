Squirrels Walk off in 10-Inning Win over Ponies

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-3, in 10 innings on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (45-50, 11-15) scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on catcher interference to pick up their third win of the series against the Rumble Ponies (49-43, 14-11).

Tied, 3-3, entering the bottom of the 10th, Carter Howell reached on a throwing error by Binghamton pitcher Paul Gervase (Loss, 3-2). After an intentional walk loaded the bases with no outs, Jairo Pomares reached on catcher interference by Drake Osborn, scoring Ismael Munguia from third to end the game.

In the top of the 10th, Tanner Kiest (Win, 5-5) worked a 1-2-3 innings, striking out the last two batters to hold the score at 3-3.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Turner Hill drove an RBI double to plate the game's first run. Two batters later, Brandon Martorano hit a two-run single.

The Rumble Ponies closed the score to 3-2 in the top of the third with a two-run single by Rowdey Jordan. In the top of the fifth, Matt Rudick tied the game, 3-3, with an RBI double.

In the top of the seventh, the Rumble Ponies loaded the bases with one out, but Jeremiah Jackson grounded into a double play, one of four turned by the Flying Squirrels in the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Will Bednar (0-1, 7.71) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Luis Moreno (3-3, 4.23). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

