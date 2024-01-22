Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14

Worcester Railers forward Jake Pivonka (right)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the fourteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Fort Wayne Komets for three games. Worcester fell 4-0 on Friday before making a comeback on Saturday and winning 4-3 in a shootout. Worcester lost 5-3 on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 19 at Fort Wayne Komets | 4-0 L

Alexis D'Aoust (1-1-2) scored on the power play late in the first to make it 1-0 Komets. After a scoreless second, Nolan Ganske (1-0-1), Shawn Szydlowski (1-0-1) and Jake Chaisson (1-0-1, Empty-net-goal) each fired in goals for the Komets to give Fort Wayne the 4-0 lead, which would go on to stand as the final score.

Saturday, January 20 at Fort Wayne Komets | 4-3 SOW

Blade Jenkins (2-0-2) opened scoring for Worcester to give the Railers the early lead in the first before Nolan Volcan (1-0-1) scored a short-handed goal to tie things going into the second. The second period looked as though it was going to be a scoreless frame before Ture Linden (1-0-1) scored with just over three minutes remaining in the period to put the Komets up 2-1 going into the third. Jack Dugan (1-1-2) extended Fort Wayne's lead before Joey Cipollone (1-0-1) and Blade Jenkins tied things up for Worcester to force overtime. As neither team scored in the extra frame, a shootout was required. It took seven rounds until Jack Quinlivan scored in the bottom of the round to give Worcester the 4-3 shootout win on Saturday night.

Sunday, January 21 at Fort Wayne Komets | 5-3 L

The Komets's Ethan Keppen (2-0-2) scored twice in the first period to give Fort Wayne the lead heading into the second. Keeghan Howdeshell (1-0-1) cut into the Komets lead early in the second period to make it 2-1. Fort Wayne responded with three unanswered goals from Xavier Cormier (1-1-2), Alexis D'Aoust (1-0-1) and Carl Berglund (1-1-2) to make it 5-1 heading into the third. Anthony Callin (1-0-1) and Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored twice in a comeback effort for Worcester, but the Railers fell short 5-3 on Sunday evening.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 26 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 28 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jack Quinlivan picked up the shootout winner on Saturday as well as two assists on Sunday.

Blade Jenkins was the second Railer to hit the 30 point plateau this season, following Ashton Calder.

Keeghan Howdeshell played in his 200th professional game on Friday night

Ryan Verrier recorded assists in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

John Muse is now tied for the most wins on the team with Henrik Tikkanen who is currently playing with Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League at six. He has a record of 6-2-0 to go with a goals against average of 2.32 and a save percentage of .928.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 17-16-3-2 on the season.

The Railers own the league lead in wins when trailing after two periods (7).

The Railers are 5-0-1-0 in one-goal games on the road.

Worcester is 9-8-0-1 when outshooting their opponents

The Railers average the 12th most shots per game in the ECHL at 31.76.

