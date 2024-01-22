Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 22, 2024

Toledo Walleye defenseman Matt Anderson

Overall Record: 24-8-2-3, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 19 at Cincinnati (5-1 Loss)

January 20 at Indy (4-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 26 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 27 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 28 vs. Cincinnati (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Slow start: The Toledo Walleye went 0-2-0 in their return from the All-Star Break, losing to Cincinnati on Friday (5-1) and then losing to Indy on Saturday (4-1). Cincinnati used three power play goals and a shorthanded goal to take down the Walleye Friday while Indy scored four even strength goals Saturday. Despite the rough weekend, the Walleye still hold a nine-point lead over Fort Wayne in the Central Division.

Bliss-tering the puck: Forward Trenton Bliss has been hot as of late, collecting eight points (2G, 6A) during his six-game point streak. Bliss has had seven multi-assist efforts since the beginning of December, as well as two three-assist outings.

Finding the way back: The Toledo Walleye ripped off an unbelievable start to the season, heading into 2024 at 20-4-1-3. In January, the Fish started well, going 3-0-1 to begin the month. Over the last five games, the Walleye have been sent into a tailspin, going 1-4-0 in that stretch. The Fish have also been held to just one goal in four of their last five contests, all of which being regulation losses. Over that same stretch, the Walleye are 1/17 on the power play, as well as 0/16 over the last four games. Even with the slow run of late, Toledo still boasts the second-best power play in the ECHL at 27.1% for the season.

Celebrating champions: While the Toledo Walleye will return to Cincinnati for their ninth match-up of the season against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night, before returning home to celebrate the back-to-back Toledo Storm championship teams on Saturday and Sunday, welcoming in Kalamazoo on Saturday before reuniting with the Cyclones on Sunday to close out the weekend.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (1G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (0-1-0, 3.05 GAA, .914 SVP)

