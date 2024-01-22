Red Friday Will Feature Chiefs Legend Dante Hall

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce details for Red Friday, which will include the appearance of Chiefs Legend, Dante Hall, on Friday, February 16.

Hall, also known as the human joystick, will be doing a postgame Meet-And-Greet with the fans after the game.

Fans can purchase a special package for $75 that includes a VIP ticket to the game and access to meet the Chiefs legend. Season ticket holders can get the Meet-and-Greet for just $50.

Hall, born on September 20, 1978, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000. He earned three Pro Bowl nods for his electrifying punt and kick returns. Hall's remarkable ability to navigate opposing defenses left a lasting legacy.

After retiring from the NFL, he has engaged with football as an analyst and commentator. This season, he was honored with induction into the Chiefs' Ring of Honor, further cementing his impact on the franchise.

Fans who purchase the package are asked to meet at Fan Relations at the conclusion of the game behind section 120. Each fan will be brought downstairs for this exclusive experience.

Autographs are limited to ONE per person & this policy is very strict. Please do not bring more than one item to get signed.

