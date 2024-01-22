Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 15-21. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Gauthier went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964 in two appearances at Iowa last week.
The 24-year-old stopped 28 shots in a 4-1 win on Friday and made 25 saves, while adding an assist, in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Gauthier is 11-11-1 in 23 appearances with the Nailers this season and leads the ECHL with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He has also gone 1-2-1 in four outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League,
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Gauthier has seen action in 39 career games with Wheeling going 19-18-2 with three shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914 while going 9-5-7 in 24 AHL appearances with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.
Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was 77-91-11 in 194 career appearances in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Portland with 10 shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
