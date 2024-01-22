Idaho's Knierim Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Willie Knierim of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 15-22.
Knierim scored five goals in two games at Rapid City last week.
The 26-year-old tallied four goals in a 5-2 win on Friday and notched another goal in a 6-1 victory on Saturday.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Knierim has 15 points (9g-6a) in 22 games with the Steelheads this season.
Knierim has posted 51 points (29g-22a) in 91 career games with Idaho.
Prior to turning pro, Knierim recorded 44 points (24g-20a) in 118 career collegiate games at Arizona State University and Miami University while adding 102 points (44g-58a) in 173 career games with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Willie Knierim, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
