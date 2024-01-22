ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #526, Florida at Savannah, on Jan. 21.
Neuber is suspended one game under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation and three games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for his actions at 19:58 of the third period.
Neuber will miss Florida's games vs. Atlanta (Jan. 24), vs. Greenville (Jan. 26 and Jan 27) and at Jacksonville (Jan. 31).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
