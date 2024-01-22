Willie Knierim Named ECHL Player of the Week

BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads forward Willie Knieirm has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 15-22.

Knierim, 26, scored five goals in two games at Rapid City last weekend. The Skokie, IL native recorded four goals on Friday in a 5-2 win at Rapid City for his first professional hat-trick and then scored the first goal of the game on Saturday in a 6-1 win. Through 22 games this season he has totaled 15 points (9G, 6A).

In parts of three seasons with Idaho he has accumulated 51 points (29G, 22A) in 91 career games. Prior to turning pro, Knierim recorded 44 points (24G, 20A) in 118 career collegiate games at Arizona State University and Miami University adding 102 points (44G, 58A). In 173 career games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL he posted 102 points (44G, 58A).

Knieirm joins Mark Rassell (Nov.6) and A.J. White (Nov. 27) as the three players for the Steelheads this season to earn ECHL Player of the Week.

On behalf of Willie Knierim, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

