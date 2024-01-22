K-Wings' Vorva Returns, Cajan Recalled by Monsters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have released goaltender Hunter Vorva from his professional tryout contract and recalled the loan of goaltender Pavel Cajan.

Vorva, 28, returns from Cleveland after making 32 appearances for the K-Wings over the last two seasons. The Kalamazoo native went 13-9-2-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage (S%) in 2022-23.

The 5-foot, 11-inch stopper is 4-5-0-0 in 2023-24 (2.86 GAA, .905 SV%) with a pair of shutouts and just one goal against in his last 144:43 of ice time.

Cajan, 21, returns to Cleveland after suiting up in two games for the K-Wings (1-0-1-0), allowing just four goals with a 2.00 GAA and .930 S%.

The Příbram, Czechia product split time between Kalamazoo (12 GP, 6-6-0-0, 2.34 GAA, .932 SV%) and Cleveland (22 GP, 8-10-2, 3.42 GAA, .878 SV%) last season after his pro debut and picked up his first win in a 4-3 (OT) Cleveland victory over Lehigh Valley on October 22, 2022.

The 6-foot 2-inch, left-catching, netminder rejoins Cleveland with a 4-4-1 record and .884 save percentage through 11 games this season.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (19-16-1-2) for First Responders Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

