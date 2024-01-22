Stingrays Weekly Report - January 22

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - This upcoming weekend, the Stingrays will play three games in three days. All three contests will be against the Wichita Thunder, and all three of these meetings will take place at home.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 21-14-2-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 L

Michael Kim and Jarid Lukosevicius scored for the Rays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 11 of 14 shots.

Saturday, January 20 at Atlanta Gladiators | 5-4 W

Jack Adams scored a hat trick (including the overtime winner), Josh Wilkins scored twice, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 32 shots in the victory.

Sunday, January 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 W

Four different players scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 26 vs. Wichita Thunder | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, January 27 vs. Wichita Thunder | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, January 28 vs. Wichita Thunder | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (20)

Assists: Jack Adams (22)

Points: Josh Wilkins (37)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+10)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (75)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (10)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.52)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.902)

WHO'S HOT: Josh Wilkins is on a five-game point streak (five goals, three assists).

STAT OF THE WEEK: After Saturday's win, the Stingrays now lead the ECHL in overtime victories. They are 7-2 in overtime games this year and have a six-game overtime winning streak that started back on November 19 vs Orlando.

