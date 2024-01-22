Stingrays Weekly Report - January 22
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - This upcoming weekend, the Stingrays will play three games in three days. All three contests will be against the Wichita Thunder, and all three of these meetings will take place at home.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 21-14-2-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, January 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 L
Michael Kim and Jarid Lukosevicius scored for the Rays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 11 of 14 shots.
Saturday, January 20 at Atlanta Gladiators | 5-4 W
Jack Adams scored a hat trick (including the overtime winner), Josh Wilkins scored twice, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 32 shots in the victory.
Sunday, January 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 W
Four different players scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, January 26 vs. Wichita Thunder | 7:05 pm EST
Saturday, January 27 vs. Wichita Thunder | 6:05 pm EST
Sunday, January 28 vs. Wichita Thunder | 3:05 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Josh Wilkins (20)
Assists: Jack Adams (22)
Points: Josh Wilkins (37)
Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+10)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (75)
Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)
Wins: Mitchell Gibson (10)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.52)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.902)
WHO'S HOT: Josh Wilkins is on a five-game point streak (five goals, three assists).
STAT OF THE WEEK: After Saturday's win, the Stingrays now lead the ECHL in overtime victories. They are 7-2 in overtime games this year and have a six-game overtime winning streak that started back on November 19 vs Orlando.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Josh Wilkins
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2024
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho's Knierim Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Willie Knierim Named ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings' Vorva Returns, Cajan Recalled by Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Taylor Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 22 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nan's Kids Named New Foundation of the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Pts in 7 of 9, Preps Alzheimer's Awareness Inside Pair at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins February 10 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 22, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Bednard's 42 Saves Stymies Icemen in Weekend Finale - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move into Second Place with 5-2 Win at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.