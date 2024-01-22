Taylor Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The ECHL has announced that Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week of the week of January 15-21.
Gauthier, 22, led the Nailers to a weekend sweep on the road against the Iowa Heartlanders last week, and did so while allowing only two total goals. On Friday night, Taylor denied 28 of the 29 shots he faced, and was perfect when the teams were at even strength in Wheeling's 4-1 triumph. On Saturday night, the netminder thwarted 25 of 26 Iowa attempts, including all 13 in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead in an eventual 3-1 victory. This is the second time this season that Gauthier has won games on consecutive nights, and both times have seen him earn ECHL hardware.
The Calgary, Alberta native is having a spectacular season with the Nailers, as he currently leads the ECHL in goals against average (2.26), save percentage (.927), and is tied for the lead in shutouts (2). He also ranks in the top five in minutes (5th - 1328) and saves (638). On Saturday, Gauthier collected his first assist of the season on Tanner Laderoute's empty net goal. Last week's performance gives Taylor an 11-11-1 mark for the season and a 19-18-2 record in 39 games with Wheeling.
This is the second time this season that Gauthier has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week, as he also received the honor for the week of December 11-17. He is the eighth Wheeling goaltender all-time to earn the award multiple times in the same season, and the first since Mike Condon in 2013-14.
Taylor Gauthier and the Nailers will continue their six-game road stretch in Reading, where they will face the Royals on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, all with 7:00 face-offs. Wheeling's next home game is Friday, February 2nd against Orlando at 7:10, which is a Frosty Friday. Saturday, February 3rd is Pups & Pucks Night, when fans can bring their dog to the game and meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, courtesy of WVPB. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 10th, starring two-time Stanley Cup Champion Trevor Daley. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier
