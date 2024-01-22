ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 22, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Justin Michaelian, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Puricelli, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Evan Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Indy:
Delete Andrew Bellant, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba
Rapid City:
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Nick Cardelli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Cardelli, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Josh Wesley, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Vincent De Mey, F suspended by team
