ECHL Transactions - January 22

January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 22, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Justin Michaelian, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Puricelli, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Evan Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Indy:

Delete Andrew Bellant, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba

Rapid City:

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Nick Cardelli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Cardelli, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Josh Wesley, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Vincent De Mey, F suspended by team

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.