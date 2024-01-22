Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped a 4-2 decision Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, and now focus on a three-game week ahead, starting with the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night at Kia Center in Orlando.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 23, 7:00 p.m., vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Pink Whitney Night

Thursday, January 25, 7:00 p.m., at Savannah Ghost Pirates

Saturday, January 27, 7:00 p.m., vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Shades' White Out Night presented by Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 20-11-3-1 (.629)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-2-2-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 4th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 32 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 18 assists

PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 44 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +14

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Sunday, January 21 at South Carolina: 4-2 L

The Solar Bears eight game, road unbeaten streak was ended on Sunday in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays. Orlando trailed 2-0 in the second period, but on a late goal from Brayden Low and a shorthanded goal from Tyler Bird 14 seconds into the third period, the Solar Bears had brought the game to level. Ivan Lodnia broke the tie and Kameron Keily added insurance to give the Stingrays the decision.

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24 for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

BITES:

Tyler Bird scored this Solar Bears second shorthanded goal of the season Sunday afternoon in South Carolina. The goal was Bird's fifth in a Solar Bear uniform tying him for third all-time with Eric Baier (2013-18) and Brady Vail (2014-16),

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 29 GP, 16-9-1, .919%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 23 GP, 11-10-2, .895%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 45 GP, 14g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 13 GP, 3-8-1, .887%

