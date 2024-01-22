Milic Recalled by Manitoba, Admirals Sign Defenseman Fehd
January 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Monday afternoon that goaltender Thomas Milic has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose. In a corresponding move, the Admirals have signed defenseman Brandon Fehd to a standard player contract.
Milic, 20, has made 18 appearances with the Admirals this season, going 11-3-1-1 in net with a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%). The British Columbia native was the Admirals representative at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah, GA.
Fehd, 33, joins the Admirals after splitting time last season between the Adirondack Thunder and Wheeling Nailers. The Gilbert, AZ native has been a professional since 2016-17 with two stops on the SPHL and stints in the ECHL with Rapid City, Indy, and Utah. In 2021-22, Fend split time playing in Sweden and Slovakia.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2024
- Milic Recalled by Manitoba, Admirals Sign Defenseman Fehd - Norfolk Admirals
- Komets Roll Past Railers to Earn Five Points over the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Red Friday Will Feature Chiefs Legend Dante Hall - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho's Knierim Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Willie Knierim Named ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings' Vorva Returns, Cajan Recalled by Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Taylor Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 22 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nan's Kids Named New Foundation of the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Pts in 7 of 9, Preps Alzheimer's Awareness Inside Pair at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins February 10 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 22, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Bednard's 42 Saves Stymies Icemen in Weekend Finale - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move into Second Place with 5-2 Win at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Milic Recalled by Manitoba, Admirals Sign Defenseman Fehd
- Osmundson Scores Twice in Triumphant Win against Growlers
- Hurricanes Assign Perets to Norfolk
- Katic Lifts Admirals Past Growlers for Third Consecutive Victory
- Fleurent Scores First Admirals' Goal in OT Win