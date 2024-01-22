Milic Recalled by Manitoba, Admirals Sign Defenseman Fehd

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Monday afternoon that goaltender Thomas Milic has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose. In a corresponding move, the Admirals have signed defenseman Brandon Fehd to a standard player contract.

Milic, 20, has made 18 appearances with the Admirals this season, going 11-3-1-1 in net with a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%). The British Columbia native was the Admirals representative at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah, GA.

Fehd, 33, joins the Admirals after splitting time last season between the Adirondack Thunder and Wheeling Nailers. The Gilbert, AZ native has been a professional since 2016-17 with two stops on the SPHL and stints in the ECHL with Rapid City, Indy, and Utah. In 2021-22, Fend split time playing in Sweden and Slovakia.

