Worcester Railers HC Hire Julia Snow as First Female Athletic Trainer in Worcester Pro Hockey History

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the team has hired Julia Snow as the first female athletic trainer in Worcester Pro Hockey History.

Snow served as an Associate Head Athletic Trainer with the Massachusetts Pirates this past season where she evaluated and managed rehabilitation of acute, chronic, and insidious injuries. She was also in charge of collaborating with team physicians, physical therapists, and massage therapists to ensure holistic and complete care of athletes. She has also spent time interning at Boston University, Northeastern University and the College of the Holy Cross working in the athletic training services and sports medicine departments.

The Worcester, MA native graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and Therapeutic Studies from Worcester State in August of 2018. She then went onto receive her Master of Science in Athletic Training from Boston University jcdfttrof Health and Rehabilitation Sciences in May of 2021.

"We are super excited to add Julia to our staff," said Railers COO Mike Myers. "From the first day I met her, I could tell that she is passionate and dedicated to her work. Since Julia has been on board with us, we have been very impressed with her attitude, work ethic, and attention to detail."

In addition, the Railers are thrilled to welcome back Dr. William Balcom, M.D., Dr. Phong Kieu, M.D., Dr. Kelton Burbank, M.D., Dr. Todd Malvey, D.O., Dr. Justin Dorfman, D.O., and Dr. Matthew S. Feeley, D.M.D as the team doctors. Dr. Alexander Connaughton, M.D., will also join the staff.

Head Equipment Manager, Todd MacGowan, enters his first season with the team. He will be joined by Assistant Equipment Managers, Matt Gromaski and Kyle Wagner. Worcester is also happy to announce Wayne Penniman as the Rehabilitation Coordinator, Brandon Smolarek as the team Chiropractor, and Charlies Bando as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. In addition, Cam McGuire has been named the Manager of Hockey Operations. McGuire currently serves as the Manager of Communications and Broadcasting and will working closely with the hockey operations staff assisting with all team service-related matters.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, memberships, mini-plans, ticket packages, and single-game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

