ECHL Transactions - October 18
October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 18, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Preston Kugler, D
Nick Mangone, F
Ethan Busch Anderson, D
Atlanta:
Jake Hamilton, D
Aaron Ryback, F
Cincinnati:
Kyle Thacker, D
Tyler Johnson, G
Stephen Mundinger, G
Brendan Bonello, G
Florida:
Jordan Bustard, G
Fort Wayne:
Tommy Proudlock, G
Idaho:
Nick Ford, F
Indy:
Alexis Girard, D
Jacksonville:
Cooper Jones, D
Trois-Rivieres:
Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G
Wichita:
Alexander Jmaeff, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Greg DiTomaso, D
Jacksonville:
Patrick Kramer, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D added to training camp roster (traded from Wheeling)
Cincinnati:
Delete Sean Giles, D traded to Jacksonville
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Jermain, F added to training camp roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Will Graber, F/D assigned by Hershey
Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Idaho:
Add Spenser Young, D assigned by Texas
Indy:
Add Adam Parsells, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Alex Whelan, F recalled by Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Westin Michaud, F assigned by Stockton
Add Reid Perepeluk, F assigned by Stockton
Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton
Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Stockton
Maine:
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [10/17]
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Alex Berardinelli, F added to training camp roster (traded from Wichita)
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F added to training camp roster
Add Gabe Chabot, F added to training camp roster
Add Max Coatta, F added to training camp roster
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Toledo:
Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Utah:
Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Quinn Ryan, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Wheeling:
Add Nick Hutchison, F added to training camp roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 18 - ECHL
- Houser Assigned to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cédric Montminy Named Captain of the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Home Opener Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- IceHogs Assign Goaltender Morris to the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Ink Carter Allen to PTO - South Carolina Stingrays
- Klotz, Coatta, Chabot Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Announce 2021-22 Leadership Group - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Receive Rodrigue, Gennaro from Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades' Opening Week Headlined by Saturday Battle with Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Hire Julia Snow as First Female Athletic Trainer in Worcester Pro Hockey History - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Season Opens on Thursday - ECHL
- Manitoba Moose Assign Todd Burgess to Newfoundland - Newfoundland Growlers
- Laval Assign Cam Hillis to Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Weekly - October 18, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Inaugural Game Sold-Out - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.