ECHL Transactions - October 18

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 18, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Preston Kugler, D

Nick Mangone, F

Ethan Busch Anderson, D

Atlanta:

Jake Hamilton, D

Aaron Ryback, F

Cincinnati:

Kyle Thacker, D

Tyler Johnson, G

Stephen Mundinger, G

Brendan Bonello, G

Florida:

Jordan Bustard, G

Fort Wayne:

Tommy Proudlock, G

Idaho:

Nick Ford, F

Indy:

Alexis Girard, D

Jacksonville:

Cooper Jones, D

Trois-Rivieres:

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G

Wichita:

Alexander Jmaeff, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Greg DiTomaso, D

Jacksonville:

Patrick Kramer, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D added to training camp roster (traded from Wheeling)

Cincinnati:

Delete Sean Giles, D traded to Jacksonville

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Jermain, F added to training camp roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Will Graber, F/D assigned by Hershey

Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Idaho:

Add Spenser Young, D assigned by Texas

Indy:

Add Adam Parsells, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Alex Whelan, F recalled by Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Westin Michaud, F assigned by Stockton

Add Reid Perepeluk, F assigned by Stockton

Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Stockton

Maine:

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [10/17]

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Alex Berardinelli, F added to training camp roster (traded from Wichita)

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F added to training camp roster

Add Gabe Chabot, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Coatta, F added to training camp roster

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Toledo:

Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Quinn Ryan, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Wheeling:

Add Nick Hutchison, F added to training camp roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

