Stingrays Ink Carter Allen to PTO

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Monday they have agreed to terms with defenseman Carter Allen on a professional tryout contract.

The native of Lambton Shores, ON played his first game in nearly two years last Friday when he suited up for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Prior to turning pro, Allen spent three seasons at SUNY-Oswego in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) where he totaled four goals and 18 assists in 81 games. Allen was named an alternate captain his junior year during the 2019-20 season, but due to COVID-19 shutdowns, he never played his senior campaign.

The 25-year-old blueliner spent his junior hockey career with the Wellington Dukes (OJHL), Stratford Cullitons (GOJHL), and Lambeth Lancers (SOJHL), totaling 72 points (14 goals, 58 assists) in 222 games.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.