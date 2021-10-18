Growlers Announce 2021-22 Leadership Group

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is proud to announce its on-ice leadership group ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Growlers Head Coach Eric Wellwood announced at practice today that Goulds native James Melindy will once again don the 'C' as the club's captain, while fellow Newfoundlanders Zach O'Brien, Marcus Power and unofficial Newfoundlander Todd Skirving will serve as the club's alternate captains.

"The choice was an easy one", said Growlers Head Coach Eric Wellwood.

"They were the leaders before I arrived here, and they continued to show their leadership throughout training camp. All four of these guys know what it means to win in this league and that experience has already proved invaluable as we have been preparing to begin the season."

Melindy, 27, is the only player in team history to have ever served as captain. The Goulds native has appeared in 90 regular season games in the black, white and gold and was the first Growler to hoist the Kelly Cup when the club defeated the Toledo Walleye in June 2019.

O'Brien, a St. John's native, returns for his third season with the Growlers. Through 94 games with Newfoundland, O'Brien ranks second in team goals (53) and points (114) and could become the club's all-time leader in both categories by season's end. O'Brien owns the club's single-season points record (68 points in 2018-19) and collected 16 goals in 23 postseason games en route to the Kelly Cup and Playoff MVP honours.

Power, also a St. John's native, is coming off an impressive year alongside O'Brien with EV Landshut in the German DEL2 league. He recorded 69 points in 47 games overseas. As a Growler, Power has recorded 107 points (47 goals, 60 assists) in 109 games, plus an additional 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Skirving, a Thunder Bay, Ontario native, is also entering his third season with the club. A fan favourite, Skirving is active in the community throughout the province and is one of only six returning players this season. During the 2020-21 season, he served as the Assistant Coach of the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks, but is back in Newfoundland for the upcoming season.

The Growlers begin the 2021-22 ECHL season on the road this week, beginning with a battle against their new Canadian rivals, the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Thursday night at the Colisee Videotron.

