Manitoba Moose Assign Todd Burgess to Newfoundland

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announce today that forward Todd Burgess has been reassigned to the Growlers from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Burgess, 25, is a 4th Round Pick, 103rd overall to the Ottawa Senators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the last four seasons in the NCAA, including three with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) (2017-18 to 2019-20) and Minnesota State Univ. (Mankato) (2020-21). This past season, his last as a student, he appeared in 25 games, amassing five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Burgess was a junior phenom playing in one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States, the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

In 2015-16 as a member of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, he recorded 38 goals and 95 points in just 60 games, and won numerous team and league awards for his sensation season, including NAHL First Team All-Star honours, Forward of the Year and league Most Valuable Player, all while guiding the Ice Dogs to a league championship.

