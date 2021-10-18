IceHogs Assign Goaltender Morris to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Monday that goaltender Cale Morris has been assigned to the Indy Fuel.

Morris, 25, joins the Fuel ahead of the 2021-22 season after spending the 2020-21 campaign with Rockford. Appearing in seven games for the IceHogs last year, Morris registered a 2.52 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Morris played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame where he skated in 106 games earning a 2.18 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. During his time at Notre Dame, Morris helped the team to back-to-back Big Ten Championships as well as earned the 2017-18 award for best goaltender.

