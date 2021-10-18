Houser Assigned to Cyclones
October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have received goaltender Michael Houser from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Houser will share the goal with Mat Robson to begin the 2021-22 ECHL season.
Michael Houser
Position: Goaltender
Drafted: Undrafted
Age: 29 (9/13/1992)
Born: Youngstown, OH
HT: 6'1" | WT: 185 lbs
Catches: Left
- Ninth-year pro. Split 2020-21 season with Rochester and the Buffalo Sabres. Became the 26th Cyclones player all-time to make his NHL debut. Stopped 34 of 36 shots faced against the New York Islanders on May 3rd to earn first NHL win.
- Went 2-2 in Buffalo. Posted a 3.46 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Was 1-3 in Rochester.
- Went 16-5-4-1 in '19-20 with 'Clones. Has played 177 games in a Cyclones jersey.
- 2018-19 ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Carried a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage through the regular season (41 games played).
- Made his pro debut with the Cyclones on December 19th, 2012 against Fort Wayne, making 29 saves for the win.
The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
