Houser Assigned to Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have received goaltender Michael Houser from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Houser will share the goal with Mat Robson to begin the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Michael Houser

Position: Goaltender

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 29 (9/13/1992)

Born: Youngstown, OH

HT: 6'1" | WT: 185 lbs

Catches: Left

- Ninth-year pro. Split 2020-21 season with Rochester and the Buffalo Sabres. Became the 26th Cyclones player all-time to make his NHL debut. Stopped 34 of 36 shots faced against the New York Islanders on May 3rd to earn first NHL win.

- Went 2-2 in Buffalo. Posted a 3.46 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Was 1-3 in Rochester.

- Went 16-5-4-1 in '19-20 with 'Clones. Has played 177 games in a Cyclones jersey.

- 2018-19 ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Carried a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage through the regular season (41 games played).

- Made his pro debut with the Cyclones on December 19th, 2012 against Fort Wayne, making 29 saves for the win.

