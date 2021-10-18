Klotz, Coatta, Chabot Returned from Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment a series of training camp transactions. Forwards Max Coatta, Garrett Klotz and Gabe Chabot were returned from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and goaltender Bailey Brkin was released.

Coatta, Klotz and Chabot each spent training camp and the first week of the AHL season with the Roadrunners. Coatta made his AHL debut in Tucson's 3-2 loss to the Stockton Heat on Saturday and recorded two shots on goal.

Klotz and Chabot did not appear in any regular season games during their time with Tucson. Chabot enters his second year as a pro and second with the Rush. During the 2020-21 season, he netted seven goals along with six assists in 56 games. Klotz will begin his fourth season with Rapid City and registered two goals, four assists and 65 penalty minutes in 52 games in 2020-21.

The Rush open the 2021-22 season on Friday at home against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM and all fans in attendance will receive a free rally towel courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto Group.

