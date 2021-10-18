Steelheads Weekly - October 18, 2021

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season following a successful two-game preseason evaluation last weekend.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 5-2

Shots: Grizzlies 33, Steelheads 29

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-2, Steelheads 2-for-4

The Steelheads struck early and held the lead to open the preseason with a 5-2 win over the Grizzlies from Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads wasted no time in getting out to a lead thanks to forward Colby McAuley (3:44 1st) to take the early 1-0 lead. Steelheads newcomer Matt Tugnutt (15:02 1st; PP, 4:35 2nd) notched back-to-back goals crossing through the period break to triple the advantage, 3-0, before the Grizzlies answered. Defenseman Luke Martin (7:07 2nd; PP, 9:54 2nd) single-handedly brought the road side within one, 3-2. Steelheads defenseman Luc Brown (PP, 18:55 2nd) added one insurance goal, and forward Will Merchant (EN, 18:45 3rd) sealed off the night and the 5-2 win.

Saturday, Oct. 16 @ Utah Grizzlies: W 6-5

Shots: Steelheads 26, Grizzlies 32

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Grizzlies 1-for-4

A hat-trick goal was the deciding factor as the Steelheads won 6-5 over the Grizzlies from Weber County Ice Sheet. The Steelheads got off to a hot start in a back-and-forth game thanks to defenseman Darren Brady (1:09 1st) for an early 1-0 lead. Both sides scored three goals in just over two minutes late in the frame starting with Grizzlies forward Quinn Ryan (14:54 1st) followed by Steelheads forward Jake Pappalardo (15:19 1st) then Grizzlies forward Gehrett Sargis (16:56 1st) for a 2-2 game. Colton Kehler (0:54, 2nd) notched an early one for the Steelheads before an answer from Matthew Boucher (1:50 2nd) to tie the game again, 3-3. Kehler (15:18 2nd) grabbed his second, but Grizzlies defenseman Miles Gendron (PP, 18:36 2nd) leveled the score again at 4-4. Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak (7:26 3rd) and Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler (16:11 3rd) traded goals before Kehler (PP, 19:22 3rd) sealed off the 6-5 win with a preseason hat-trick.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, October 22 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 23 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 24 @ Utah Grizzlies - 1:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season and return to play after missing last year with a three-game home-and-home weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Though the two sides haven't met since the 2019-20 season, the Steelheads posted a dominating 9-1-0-1 record against the Grizzlies, only falling at home on Nov. 1, 2019 (5-4 L) and on the road in a shootout on Jan. 20, 2020 (2-1 SOL). The Steelheads breached the 100-win mark against an opponent for the first time in team history during their last season series with the Grizzlies and now own a 106-52-26 all-time record in the ECHL era with a 57-24-13 record at Idaho Central Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

2021-22 Opening Night: The Steelheads return to play for the first time since Mar. 7, 2020 and open the season against the Grizzlies. Get tickets by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The Steelheads 2021-22 Magnet Schedule will be given out to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, Oct. 29 as the Steelheads open the weekend against the Rapid City Rush. For tickets, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

The Steelheads will take the ice for the first time since Mar. 7, 2020 when they play on Friday night. It will mark 595 days since the last regular season game, which was also played at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads swept both preseason games for the first time since 2017 as well as broke a streak of only road teams winning since that last sweep. The Steelheads have won 14 of 24 preseason meetings since 2009.

Forward Colby McAuley notched the first Gordie Howe hat-trick (goal, assist, fight) in the preseason in recent memory in Friday's win. He also netted the team's first preseason goal.

Forward Colton Kehler earned the first preseason hat-trick in recent history in the team's win on Saturday. It's the first hat-trick of any form for the Steelheads since Dec. 31, 2019 when Anthony Nellis helped the team to a 6-5 win in Allen.

Preseason Team Leaders:

GOALS: 3 - Colton Kehler

ASSISTS: 2 - Zack Andrusiak/Clint Filbrandt/Matt Stief

POINTS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak/Colton Kehler/Matt Tugnutt

PP GOALS: 1 - Luc Brown/Colton Kehler/Matt Tugnutt

SH GOALS: 0 - n/a

GW GOALS: 1 - Colton Kehler/Matt Tugnutt

PIMS: 7 - Colby McAuley/Zach Walker

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Chase Zieky

SHOTS: 7 - Zack Andrusiak

WINS 1 - Matt Jurusik/Jake Kupsky

GAA: 3.00 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .909 - Matt Jurusik/Kris Oldham

2019-20 Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 40-14-6-2 88 pts

2. STEELHEADS 36-18-3-4 79 pts

3. Utah 34-17-7-4 79 pts

4. Tulsa 29-26-7-1 66 pts

5. Rapid City 29-25-4-1 64 pts

6. Wichita 24-29-8-0 56 pts

7. Kansas City 24-32-4-1 53 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show returns this Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

