Lions Inaugural Game Sold-Out

Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions are proud to announce that all tickets for the inaugural game on Thursday October 21 have been sold and that this historic game will be presented in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fans who wish to attend one of the remaining opening week games are invited to purchase their tickets quickly. Tickets for the for the games on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday October 26 at 7:00 p.m. are available starting at only $ 17 +tax (fees included) . In both games your Lions will face the Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fans can also still purchase season tickets and other ticket packages, allowing them to secure the best seats at the Colisée Vidéotron and benefit from exclusive privileges.

For more information fans can call 819-519-1634 or visit www.lions3r.com.

