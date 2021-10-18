Laval Assign Cam Hillis to Trois-Rivières
October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned forward Cam Hillis to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.
The 2018 3rd round pick of the Montreal Canadiens will join the team tomorrow.
