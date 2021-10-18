Laval Assign Cam Hillis to Trois-Rivières

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned forward Cam Hillis to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.

The 2018 3rd round pick of the Montreal Canadiens will join the team tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.