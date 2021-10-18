Thunder Receive Rodrigue, Gennaro from Bakersfield

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has been assigned to Wichita by the Oilers. Also, forward Matteo Gennaro has been loaned to the Thunder from the Condors.

Rodrigue, 21, began his pro career in Austria for Graz EC before coming back to Bakersfield this past season. A native of Chicoutimi, PQ, the 6-foot-1, 156-pound netminder was drafted in the second round (#62) by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he played in 11 games for the Condors, going 4-5-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Rodrigue played four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Drummondville and Moncton. In 2019-20, he went 31-7-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .918 save percentage for the Wildcats. Rodrigue's father, Sylvain, is a goalie coach for the Oilers and the Condors.

Gennaro, 24, had a breakout season last year with the Thunder. He netted a career-high in goals (26), assists (30) and points (56) in 61 games. He also recorded four goals in five playoff games.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round (203rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He signed his first pro contract with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners in 2018, and finished with 12 points (7g, 5a) in 58 games. Gennaro re-signed with Tucson in 2019-20 and was loaned to Rapid City for 14 contests, finishing with 11 points (5g, 6a).

Wichita opens the 2021-22 campaign with a pair of games in Texas next weekend against the Allen Americans. The two-game series begins on Saturday, October 23 at the Allen Event Center.

The Thunder opens their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and closes home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.