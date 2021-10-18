Cédric Montminy Named Captain of the Lions
October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions today announced the appointment of forward Cédric Montminy as Lions captain.
The three-season ECHL veteran become the first captain in franchise history. He will be assisted by Mathieu Brodeur and Mathieu Gagnon who will each wear the "A" on their jerseys.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 18 - ECHL
- Houser Assigned to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cédric Montminy Named Captain of the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Home Opener Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- IceHogs Assign Goaltender Morris to the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Ink Carter Allen to PTO - South Carolina Stingrays
- Klotz, Coatta, Chabot Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Announce 2021-22 Leadership Group - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Receive Rodrigue, Gennaro from Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades' Opening Week Headlined by Saturday Battle with Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Hire Julia Snow as First Female Athletic Trainer in Worcester Pro Hockey History - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Season Opens on Thursday - ECHL
- Manitoba Moose Assign Todd Burgess to Newfoundland - Newfoundland Growlers
- Laval Assign Cam Hillis to Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Weekly - October 18, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Inaugural Game Sold-Out - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.