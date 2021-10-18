Cédric Montminy Named Captain of the Lions

October 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions today announced the appointment of forward Cédric Montminy as Lions captain.

The three-season ECHL veteran become the first captain in franchise history. He will be assisted by Mathieu Brodeur and Mathieu Gagnon who will each wear the "A" on their jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.