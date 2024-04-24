WooSox Swept by Toledo in Series Opening Doubleheader

TOLEDO, OH - Despite another productive day from Chase Meidroth and Nick Sogard, the Worcester Red Sox (9-13) dropped both games of Wednesday's doubleheader at Fifth Third Field, as the Toledo Mud Hens (14-9) took home victories of 5-3 and 3-2.

Sogard went 2-for-2 in Game 1, 2-for-3 in Game 2, and reached in six of his eight combined plate appearances with the help of two walks. Meidroth singled in each of his final three at bats in Game 1 for his first three-hit game in Triple-A.

MLB rehabber Vaughn Grissom played all seven innings of Game 2 at second base, and went 0-for-1 with three walks.

Game 1: 5-3 Toledo

Even with Meidroth's standout effort and a late comeback bid, the WooSox could not overcome an early 4-0 deficit in the opener.

Akil Baddoo led off the first inning with a single off Richard Fitts (L, 1-1), stole two bases, and scored the game's first run on a sac fly from Jace Jung. Toledo added three more in the second on an RBI double from Justice Bigbee, an RBI single from Ryan Vilade, and a run-scoring groundout by Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Worcester got three runs back in the third with a rally sparked by Meidroth's first single and Sogard's first walk. Nathan Hickey lined an RBI double to left center to make it 4-1, then Mark Contreras plated Sogard with an RBI groundout. Eddy Alvarez beat out a grounder to shortstop to bring Hickey home and draw the WooSox within a run.

Baddoo hit a sac fly in the fourth to extend Toledo's lead to two, which proved to be pivotal as Worcester rallied in the top of the seventh. Meidroth singled, Sogard doubled, and Hickey loaded the bases with a one-out walk from Beau Brieske (S, 2). Jamie Westbrook battled for seven pitches, but Brieske ultimately induced a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Fitts finished with five runs allowed on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings, while Chase Shugart tossed two perfect innings of relief with a strikeout to keep the WooSox in it.

Game 2: 3-2 Toeldo

Grant Gambrell (L, 0-3) went the distance but took a hard-luck loss, holding the Mud Hens to three runs on eight hits in six innings with no walks and a season-high nine strikeouts.

He capped off an impressive outing by striking out three straight batters to leave the bases loaded heading to the seventh, where the WooSox would strand the tying run after a leadoff walk from Grissom.

Worcester took their first lead of a doubleheader with a two-run triple from Mark Contreras in the top of the third, but Toledo scored three unanswered runs over the next two innings, highlighted by RBI doubles from Jace Jung and Corey Joyce.

Mud Hens starter Keider Montero allowed two runs in three innings, but Toledo used five different relievers, including Devin Sweet (W, 1-2) to get the final 12 outs of the ballgame while allowing just one hit.

The series continues with a good old fashioned nine-inning game on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m., with RHP Brian Van Belle scheduled to face LHP Brant Hurter in Toledo. Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. on the 98.9 NASH Icon WooSox Radio Network. After Sunday's series finale, the WooSox will return home for a six-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as the calendar turns to May.

